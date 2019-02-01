Hospitals overflow as flu cases surge

Cases of influenza are continuing to ramp up across the country and hospitals are overflowing with patients, doctors say.

And the Health Ministry is reported to be investigating whether the virus is responsible for three deaths– of two elderly people and a 20 month old baby in recent weeks.

Doctors say that public and private hospitals in Cyprus are overflowing with patients due to an increase in viral infections.

Paediatric Units in all hospitals are overfull, Phileleftheros writes. The problem is more evident at Limassol General Hospital, where staff had to install 15 beds in the hospital’s children’s play area and school doctors were called in to help staff deal with the increased number of patients.

The Health Ministry says that despite the increased number of influenza A cases, the situation is not an epidemic as the months of winter are traditionally considered as “flu season.” However, doctors and nurses say that measures should be taken to decongest hospitals.

“We have to admit that hospitals are facing a crisis, mainly caused by the flu. We have to take measures,” Spokesman for the Union of Cypriot Nurses Theodoros Petelis said.

“We are currently at the climax of the flu season. Increased numbers of influenza A cases can be observed all over Europe,” head of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Health Ministry Maria Koliou said.

Preventing the flu

The Health Ministry urges the public to take the following measures to prevent the flu:

Avoid close contact.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too. Also, arrange for the good ventilation of houses and work spaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

Cover your mouth and nose.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

Wash your hands.

Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Vaccination

The Health Ministry says that “vaccination remains the best prevention measure against the flu, especially for vulnerable groups. Children with chronic respiratory, cardiovascular and kidney diseases and immunosuppressed children, should be vaccinated even now, either with their paediatrician, or, in the case they are beneficiaries, in the Maternity and Child Care Centres following a prescription by a paediatrician.”

Read more: