Flooding closes Panagia Chrysospiliotissa church (photos & video)

Heavy rains have caused severe problems at the Panagia Chrysospiliotissa church in Kato Deftera of the Nicosia district according to philenews.
The church had to close to the public due to flooding. In a post on Facebook earlier this morning, church committee members said that although authorities were notified of the problems after the same incident took place last year, the same issues are occurring today.
They also called on the competent authorities to conduct a proper study of the bridge that leads to the Chrysospiliotissa cave.
“Same old!” the church said on facebook “Last year it took us 3 months to clear the mud and repair the immense damage that the river left behind.”
See below the photo and video posted on its Facebook page:
Publiée par Παναγία Χρυσοσπηλιώτισσα Κάτω Δευτερά sur Lundi 6 janvier 2020
Δυστυχώς και φέτος τα ίδια!!! Πέρσι χρειάστηκαν 3 μήνες να καθαρίσουμε την λάσπη και να επιδιορθωθούν οι ανυπολόγιστες ζημιές που άφησε πίσω του ο ποταμός. Παρόλο που Ενημερώσαμε όλες της κρατικές αρχές έχουμε τα ίδια αποτελέσματα και φέτος!! Πρέπει επιτέλους να γίνει μια σοβαρή μελέτη για το γεφύρι που οδηγεί στο σπήλαιο!!
Publiée par Παναγία Χρυσοσπηλιώτισσα Κάτω Δευτερά sur Lundi 6 janvier 2020
Read more:
Rain traps 18 people in Potamiou monastery, man at Kalavasos dam (photo)