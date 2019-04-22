Ingredients

½ kg flour + more to spread on working bench

1 small packet of yeast

½ cup milk, room temperature

½tbsp sugar

½ cup water (approx.)

½ tsp salt

1/4 cup oil

½ tbsp pounded mahlepi*

2-3 pieces of mastic

1 tsp lemon zest

100g sesame seeds (approx.)

1 egg (beaten with a little milk)

Filling:

500g cheese for the flaounes, or 1 halloumi (250g) + 250g cheese for the flaounes, grated

2-3 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup milk, or sour cream

1/3 cup semolina

1 tbsp baking powder

1-2 pieces of mastic, pounded with ½ tsp salt

Finely chopped mint

(fresh or grated dry mint)

1/3 cup dried raisins (optional)

Method

Step 1:

Pound (or pass through a blender) the mastic, sugar and mahlepi (if you haven’t found it already pounded). Sift the flour with the salt in a bowl and stir in the yeast, mastic, zest and mahlepi.

Step 2:

Make a well in centre of the flour and pour the oil in. Rub the mixture with your hands, so as to absorb all the oil until the mixture is uniform.

Step 3:

Add the milk and ½ cup of water. Knead the mixture to form a smooth and elastic dough (if necessary add a little more water or flour).

Step 4:

Cover the dough with a kitchen towel and put aside in a warm place until it doubles in volume – for about 1 ½ hour. Check if it is ready by gently pushing your finger into it. Your finger must leave an imprint (make a small pit). Mix all filling ingredients together in a bowl. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Step 5:

Take half the dough and spread out sheets of about 1/4 of a centimetre thick (keeping the rest covered to prevent it from drying). Using a tea cup saucer, cut round shapes into the sheets. In each circle put a tablespoon of the filling mixture and press down to spread it.

Step 6:

Fold the sides inwards and make triangular or square flaounes. Brush them with the beaten egg, sprinkle them with sesame seeds and put them on a baking sheet. Cover them with a kitchen towel and let them settle for 1 hour, until they rise. Bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes.

* Mahlepi is an aromatic spice made from the seeds of a Southern Europe wild cherry (Prunus mahaleb).