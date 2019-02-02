Five year old in intensive care with pneumonia

A five year old child is in intensive care at Makaros Hospital with a serious case of pneumonia, the Cyprus News Agency has reported.

Head of the paediatric unit Avraam Elia told the news agency that it has not yet been confirmed that the child is suffering from Influenza A. Pending tests, the child is receiving the required medical treatment, including, as a precaution for Influenza A, he added.

There has been an upsurge of flu cases in Cyprus in recent weeks, prompting the Health Ministry to urge the public to take all necessary precautions.

In an announcement on Friday, the ministry said that four people have died as a result of the virus.

From December 1 to January 31, there have been 25 clinically confirmed serious cases of flu of patients aged between 20 months and 91 years, it said.

Ten of the 25 patients were treated in intensive care. Of the 25 patients, 18 had preexisting conditions such as diabetes, asthma and chronic respiratory or blood ailments.

A 20 month old infant died of pneumonia earlier week and police have started inquiries after the family filed a complaint of medical negligence.