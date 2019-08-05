Five teenage tourists fined for stealing from Ayia Napa hotel room

Five 18 year old tourists who pleaded guilty to stealing from an Ayia Napa hotel room were each fined €700 by Famagusta district court on Monday.
On Saturday, three individuals had complained to police that personal items and small amounts of cash were taken from their rooms.
One said €200 cash and clothing worth €300 was taken, the second had clothing worth €200 stolen and the third cash of €60, a mobile phone worth €210 and clothing worth €30.
Testimony led police to the five defendants who were staying at the same hotel. Their rooms were searched and some of stolen items found.
They were arrested and appeared before Famagusta district court on Monday which imposed a €700 fine on each defendant.