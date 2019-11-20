Five suspected people traffickers referred directly to trial

Five suspected people traffickers aged 43, 53, 38, 49 and 25 on Wednesday were referred directly to trial before Paphos’ Criminal Court set for December 13 .

The men were arrested in connection with a boat carrying a total of 131 migrants which was spotted in the Pomos area in the early hours of November 4. Police said they will be detained until their trial resumes.

Five women and eight children were among the migrants on the boat which was towed to Latchi harbour. Most of the migrants were Syrian and all have been taken to Kokkinotrimithia reception centre.

Among the five suspected people traffickers is the Greek Cypriot owner of a high-speed boat that was spotted off the coast of Ayios Georgios in the village of Peyia shortly after the migrant boat was intercepted.

Two Syrian nationals who were on board the high-speed boat are also among those facing trial. One of them is a resident of Cyprus.

Police said they had given conflicting statements during interrogation.

