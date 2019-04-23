Menu
Local

Five men to face trial on human trafficking charges

April 23, 2019 at 10:44am

Two Cypriots and three Bangladeshis will stand trial on Wednesday on human trafficking charges and for forming a criminal organisation.

The men reportedly convinced people from Bangladesh to come to Cyprus as students or to work as domestic workers but instead ended up working as labourers in farms and fields with very low wages.

According to philenews, in one case, a man paid them €10,000 to come to Cyprus to work as a barber. However, as soon as he arrived in Cyprus he was sent to work in a farm in Orounta. The farm owner is one of the suspects.

The victim then complained to the suspects and asked them to give him his money back, something that did not happen. Then, they reportedly asked for another €5,000 to organise a sham marriage for him. The man refused and contacted authorities.

The men will appear in Nicosia Criminal Court tomorrow.

