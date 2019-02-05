Five deaths from influenza A; 35 patients still in hospital

Another person has died from influenza A, bringing the total number of deaths to five, while another 35 people remain hospitalised, Philelefheros reported on Tuesday.

It said that a meeting was held at the Health Ministry yesterday to monitor the situation.

Although there has been a drop in the number of new cases, hospitals remain full and health authorities are on standby should the numbers spike.

The children’s wards in Limassol and Larnaca Hospitals remain full, while out-patient wards are continuing to see a large number of cases, the newspaper said. Additional beds have been installed at Limassol hospital and measures decided for Larnaca, Phileleftheros said.

Two additional wards have been opened in Nicosia Hospital and have been prepared should they be needed.

The situation at the children’s ward at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia has also improved compared to last week. and there has been a drop in the number of out-patients.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told the newspaper that although there has been a small drop in the new flu cases in the past two days, doctors have warned that these could rise again, hence the need to be prepared.

The meeting decided to boost personnel at the accident and emergency units of the hospitals, particularly at the peak hours in the afternoon and early evening, and some leave has been revoked, he added.

Circulars are being sent to hospitals regarding preparedness, he added.

