Fishing Vessel Nemesis III Diving Site

Location: Protaras

Type of dive site: Artificial reef

Depth: 26 metres

Visibility: 20 metres

Access: By boat

Qualification Required: Advanced Open Water (AOW)

Features: This site offers easy access and is the ideal dive for training for the Advanced Open Water (AOW) qualification. Its varied marine life includes groupers, moray eels and large numbers of jacks passing through seasonally.

Interesting Facts: The bottom trawler, Nemesis III was built in France in 1956 and brought to Cyprus in 1987. It was sunk in 2013 in order to create an artificial reef with the aim of encouraging the increase of marine life to the area.