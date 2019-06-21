Fisheries Department issues new jellyfish warning

Jellyfish are still present off the east coats of Cyprus, the Fisheries Department said on Friday and issued a list of advice to beach-goers.

Pelagia noctiluca, also known as mauve stinger, can be dangerous to humans as contact with their tentacles can cause irritation, which can vary in severity depending on the individual, it said.

“The public is urged to be particularly careful and to avoid swimming in areas where jellyfish are present,” the Department said.

In case you come in contact with mauve stinger tentacles:

Carefully wash carefully the affected area with seawater, without rubbing it.

Use a plastic card to remove tentacle remains.

Inform lifeguards.

Intense pain last about 15-20 minutes. In case it continues, consult a doctor.

In case of an allergic shock, immediately contact or visit a doctor or a hospital.

Last weekend, swarms of jellyfish were spotted in Paralimni and Protaras.

Paralimni municipality had organised a campaign to remove the species from its waters.

Read more: