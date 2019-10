The Fish Tavern (To Xefoto) located next to the Zygi Marina serves only fresh fish by the sea.

Their menus includes only fresh fish, whatever the fishermen catch…

The place resembles the ocean and the combination of the old wood and stone reminds of “traditional villages”. There is also a small playground for children.

The friendly, cosy and quite environment is the ideal place to enjoy your fish by the sea.

Archbishop Makarios II , Zygi , Larnaca (30.16 mi)

Zygi, Cyprus 7739

24 332378