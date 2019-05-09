First step taken for construction of Paphos-Polis highway

The Department of Public Works announced today an intention for the procurement of a tender for the construction of a highway that will connect Paphos with Polis Chrysoschous.
According to the announcement, the two-lane highway will start from the existing Limassol-Paphos (A6) highway in Agia Marinouda and will pass through the villages of Marathounta, Armou, Tsada, Kallepia, Koili and Stroumpi.
It will have two tunnels and five viaducts and the speed limit will be 100km/h.
It is expected to be completed within a period of three-four years.
It will cost around €70 million.
Construction for the highway (initially meant to be a four-lane highway) was planned to start around five years ago but the financial crisis brought the process to a halt.
