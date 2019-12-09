First snow in Troodos Mountains

Snow has fallen in the Troodo Mountains as shown in the video by kitasweather.com.

It comes during a generally overcast day, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms forecast for much of the week.

According to the early morning met office forecast, Monday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to 19 C inland and on the coast and 9 C in the mountains.



Tonight will be partly cloudy and there may be scattered showers on the coast. Temperatures will fall to 6 C inland, around 9 C on the south and east coast, around 10 C on the remaining coast and 2 C in the mountains. Locally there will be frost

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy with scattered showers at intervals and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will edge up to a little above average on Tuesday, remaining at the same levels on Wednesday. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms in many areas. Temperatures will fall to close to average for the time of year.