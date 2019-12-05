First screening of Jiu Jitsu film shot in Cyprus

The first private screening of Jiu Jitsu film which was shot in Cyprus with Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage in the lead will soon take place to assess the next steps, informed sources told Phileleftheros.

A total of 56 jobs opened for the needs of the action film and numerous bids of interest had been submitted for the special equipment needed throughout the shooting which was completed in the summer.

Following the film’s editing and montage it is now ready for the first private screening before it opens to the general public.

As for the state subsidy of 35% of the project, a Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency source said the producers are now putting together the costs incurred within Cyprus.

The film is by Greek director Demetris Logothetis and the first of a series planned to be shot in Cyprus. The second film is to be announced soon, according to the same source, even though producers but also film industry officers in Cyprus are keeping their cards close to the chest.

In another development, Green party MP George Perdikis asked and got a response from Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis over shooting that took place at a cave in Mammari area within Natura protected area.

The Minister’s response was that approval granted by the Department of the Environment carried specific conditions so that species and habitat there would be protected. Nonetheless, shooting lasted for two weeks instead of five days as the producers had been granted approval for.

The Minister also said that the Environment Department had carried out on-the-spot inspections during filming and shortly afterwards. And that not later than a day after the shooting was completed, the area was cleaned out and back to its original state of being, he added.

By Marios Rousou

