First phase of investments completed at Limassol Container Terminal

Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd has completed the first phase of investments at the Limassol Container Terminal, worth more than €30m.

In the context of the company’s investment plan, two new “super post panamax” cranes (already in operation) as well as 17 new straddle carriers have been purchased.

With the purchase of the two cranes, the Limassol port is now in a position to serve the largest container ships and attract transhipment business.

In addition, three older cranes have been revamped, while equipment passed on by the Cyprus Port Authority has been upgraded. The company has also installed an innovative IT system and completed a series of construction projects, aiming to improve the terminal’s infrastructure.

The modernisation of the container terminal’s operating systems and infrastructure as well as the adoption of best international practices, have turned the Limassol port into one of the most advanced ports in the Eastern Mediterranean. The customers of the port are now served in a timely and efficient manner.

In 2017, Eurogate served 547 ships and a total of 210,055 containers, while in 2018 it served 639 ships and 234,497 containers, recording an increase of 16.8% and 14.1%, respectively.

Addressing a media event, Eurogate’s Operations Manager, George Pouros, said that “the ambitious targets that the company had set when it took over the terminal’s operation in January 2017 – to increase productivity, minimise ship waiting time at the port, and provide quality services – have been achieved”.

At the same time, he underlined that, in anticipation of the changes and necessary arrangements required to attract transhipment business, Eurogate is planning a second phase of investments with a view to further upgrade the Limassol port and turn it into a modern transhipment hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.