Menu
Local

First large scale tree planting campaign in Nicosia announced

October 15, 2019 at 1:52pm
Edited by

Latsia Municipality and 300,000 Trees in Nicosia have announced the first large scale tree planting initiative in Nicosia.

The initiative ‘Come with your Hoe’ will be held on November 30 at Apalos Hill in Latsia.

Organisers plan to plant 7,000 trees.

The target is to plant at least 50,000 in the new few years.


The news comes as the Forestry Department prepares to accept applications for free seedlings as part of the Planting for Climate campaign during which it will give NGOs and other volunteer groups 70,000 seedlings.

The Forestry Department will be accepting applications for seedlings from October 16 to November 6.

Read more

70,000 free seedlings for Planting for Climate programme (video)

You May Also Like

Local
October 15, 2019

Power cuts in parts of Nicosia, Limassol

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 15, 2019

Walk of Freedom at Limassol’s Molos promenade

Annie Charalambous
Local
October 15, 2019

Road safety strategy to be based on safe systems approach that recognises humans make mistakes

Bouli Hadjioannou