First large scale tree planting campaign in Nicosia announced

Latsia Municipality and 300,000 Trees in Nicosia have announced the first large scale tree planting initiative in Nicosia.

The initiative ‘Come with your Hoe’ will be held on November 30 at Apalos Hill in Latsia.

Organisers plan to plant 7,000 trees.

The target is to plant at least 50,000 in the new few years.



The news comes as the Forestry Department prepares to accept applications for free seedlings as part of the Planting for Climate campaign during which it will give NGOs and other volunteer groups 70,000 seedlings.

The Forestry Department will be accepting applications for seedlings from October 16 to November 6.

