Fire services to buy 60 metre platform to tackle fires in high buildings

The fire services will acquire a 60 metre platform to enable them to respond to fires in high buildings, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

It said that bids will be launched in the next few days. The platform will cost an estimated €1.7m and should be delivered in 2020.

Currently the highest platform available to the fire services is 45 metres but this is considered inadequate as a large number of new buildings under construction are over eight storeys high.

Phileleftheros said that the 60 metre platform is not intended exclusively for the high towers – which exceed this height — but for other buildings as well.

High building are required to have autonomous fire extinguishing systems on every floor, similar to rules in force for skyscrapers abroad.

The fire services will also replace fire trucks at Paphos Gate with more flexible vehicles that can circulate more easily in the old town. delivery is planned for next year.

The fire services have also launched bids to buy a mobile coordination centre that will be taken to large fires. This will cost €750,00.