Fire services to buy 60 metre platform to ensure access to high rises

The fire services are acquiring a 60 metre platform so as to be ready to respond to fires in Cyprus’ new high rise buildings, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.
It said that Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou had given instructions to the fire service to proceed with the purchase of a 60 metre platform. Currently, the fire services have a 32 metre platform.
A fire services spokesman told the newspaper that high rise buildings must have their own fire extinguishing systems in place. He added that the department was buying a taller platform and also training personnel so as to be fully prepared to tackle a fire in a taller building.
Moreover, the fire services is replacing fire engines that are used to tackle fires in historic town centres where streets are narrow.
The spokesman said that the department uses smaller vehicles that can negotiate the narrow streets.