Fire service rescues baby goat from cliff in Larnaca (video+pictures)

March 4, 2019 at 5:20pm

The fire service on Sunday rescued a baby goat stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Psevdas village, Larnaca.

The goat had gone missing a few days ago.

According to a Facebook post by the fire service, the owner spotted it at the bottom of a 20-metre cliff and called the fire service.

EMAK, the fire service’s disaster response unit, sent its mountain rescue team to bring the goat back to safety.

On Sunday, the fire service upload a video showing a firefighter using a net to pull the baby goat back to safety.

