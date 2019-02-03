Fire service release video of scouts’ rescue in Troodos Mountains

The Cyprus fire services have released a video of the rescue of 21 scouts who went missing while hiking in the Troodos Mountains on Saturday afternoon.
Police have described the nearly 12 hour operation to bring the 17 youngsters and the four scout leaders one of the most difficult they have undertaken.
Taking part in the massive operation were police, the fire service’s disaster response unit (EMAK) and volunteers.
The group lost their orientation while hiking on a nature trail from Troodos to Ayios Nicolaos tis Stegis and became trapped in a ravine.
The fire service said that six EMAK members took part in the search and helped rescue two members of the search party who were injured — a police officer and a volunteer.
The EMAK team also helped locate and airlift by police helicopter the 21 scouts who had gone missing.
Rescuers reached the scouts at around 9.45 pm. The rescue operation ended around 8 am.
Watch the video here:
Σκηνή από την συντονισμένη επιχείρηση ανεύρεσης ομάδας 21 συνολικά ατόμων, προσκόπων (17 νεαρών ατόμων και 4 ενηλίκων) που χάθηκαν σε μονοπάτι της φύση στο Τρόοδος από την περιοχή Μνήματα των Επισκόπων προς Άγιο Νικόλαο της Στέγης. Ανταποκρίθηκε για βοήθεια στην ανεύρεση 6μελή ομάδα ειδικών διασώσεων της ΕΜΑΚ της Πυροσβεστικής Υπηρεσίας Κύπρου η οποία βρισκόταν σε πλήρη συντονισμό με την Αστυνομία. Η ειδική ομάδα διασώσεων συνέβαλε στην διάσωση 2 τραυματισμένων ατόμων που συμμετείχαν στην επιχείρηση διάσωσης καθώς επίσης και στον εντοπισμό και αεροδιακομηδή με ελικόπτερο της ΜΑΕΠ των 21 ατόμων που αγνοούνταν.
Publiée par Πυροσβεστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου – Cyprus Fire Service sur Dimanche 3 février 2019
