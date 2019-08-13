Fire service denies any delay in tackling Pachna fire

The fire service has denied any delay in tackling the fire near Pachna which was fully contained at around 10 am on Tuesday morning, 22 hours after it broke out after a massive fire fighting operation on land and from the air.

In a written statement, the fire service spoke of “isolated media reports after complaints by members of the public” of a delay and said this was unfounded.

The fire service received a call at 11.40 am and responded immediately with seven fire trucks and 20 fire fighters while two helicopters and two airplanes were instructed to join the operation.

The other services such as the Forestry Department, the Game Service, the district office and civil defence were briefed.

On arrival, the commanding officer asked for additional support given the wind and the terrain. Another 18 trucks arrived on the scene and 48 fire fighters and with the participation of other services a total of 38 trucks and 120 personnel were involved in battling the fire, it said. A total of 10 aircraft participated.

The fire service said that a special plan of action was drawn up in cooperation with the Forestry Department.

