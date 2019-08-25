Menu
Local

Updated: Fire near Kantou under control

August 25, 2019 at 6:55pm
Edited by

Fire fighters have managed to bring a fire which broke out near Kantou in the Limassol district in the afternoon under control.

A fire services spokesman said that five fire trucks and three aircraft responded to the fire and were able to contain it at around 6.20 pm.

He said that the difficult terrain and the strong winds hampered efforts.

The fire burnt about 8 hectares of dry vegetation and trees.

Fire fighters remain on the scene to extinguish the fire completely and prevent a flare up.

(File pic)

