Fire raging in Paphos district

Fire fighters are battling a blaze near the abandoned village of Mousere in rugged terrain in the eastern part of the district of Paphos.
The fire broke out in around midday and is burning trees, wild vegetation and dry grass.
Fire fighters from the Forestry Department and the fire service have responded to the fire. They are being assisted by two helicopters.
The fire is far from the inhabited areas however there are farms with livestock in the area of the abandoned village of Mousere and fire fighters are moving to protect the installations from the fire.
The cause of the fire is still not known.
It comes only days after a fire that broke out on Wednesday in Akamas National Forest Park torched nearly 70 hectares of pine trees, bushes and wild vegetation.
(File photo)