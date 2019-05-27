Menu
Local

Updated: Fire at olive products factory in Anglisides contained

May 27, 2019 at 5:02pm
Edited by

Fire fighters have managed to contain a large fire that had raged at an olive products factory in the Anglisides area in Larnaca, bordering on forested land.

Fire services deputy spokesman Stelios Nestoras told the Cyprus News Agency that the fire broke out at around 3 pm.

Three fire trucks and two water tanker vehicles responded to the fire.

He added that because the factory was close to forested land, a forestry department fire fighting airplane and a police helicopter were also called in to help.

 

You May Also Like

Local
May 27, 2019

A year of chasing storms in Cyprus (photos+video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 27, 2019

Updated: Search parties ‘to exhaust all possibilities’ to find murder victims

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
May 27, 2019

Nicosia satisfied with Congressman’s positions on sovereign rights

Bouli Hadjioannou