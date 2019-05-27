Updated: Fire at olive products factory in Anglisides contained

Fire fighters have managed to contain a large fire that had raged at an olive products factory in the Anglisides area in Larnaca, bordering on forested land.
Fire services deputy spokesman Stelios Nestoras told the Cyprus News Agency that the fire broke out at around 3 pm.
Three fire trucks and two water tanker vehicles responded to the fire.
He added that because the factory was close to forested land, a forestry department fire fighting airplane and a police helicopter were also called in to help.