Fire fighters have managed to extinguish a fire which broke out at noon in an area between Potamiou and Omodhos in the Limassol district.

The fire was extinguished at 15.35 after torching four hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and a number of trees.

Five fire trucks and four helicopters responded to the fire.

Fire fighters remain on the site to prevent a flare up.

