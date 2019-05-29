Fire in buffer zone near University of Cyprus

A fire has started inside the buffer zone near the University of Cyprus in Nicosia.
According to philenews, the fire started from the occupied north and is burning weeds in the buffer zone. Two fire service trucks accompanied by UN forces are currently trying to extinguish it.
Man in hospital with burns after Limassol fire
A man is hospitalised in Limassol as he is suffering from burns caused by a fire that started in his home in Kolossi on Wednesday noon.
According to philenews, the fire caused damage to the ground floor of the house. The man managed to exit the house before the fire service arrived.