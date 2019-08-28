Menu
Local

Updated: Lania fire partly contained

August 28, 2019 at 3:07pm
Edited by

A large fire which broke out difficult terrain near Lania in the Limassol district has been partly contained. fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said that 10 fire trucks from the Forestry Department and five from the fire services had responded to the fire.

Four helicopters and a fire fighting air craft also battled the fire from the air.

He said that an isolated house close to the fire was protected from the air and by fire fighters on the ground.

Kettis said the fire has burned 2.5 hectares of dry grass and while vegetation.

Fire fighters remain on the ground to extinguish the fire altogether and to secure a perimeter to prevent a flare up.

(File photo)

You May Also Like

Local
August 28, 2019

Police urge public to be careful with transactions in foreign currency

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 28, 2019

Bats: Myths and realities

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 28, 2019

Cyprus close to adopting national minimum wage says minister

Bouli Hadjioannou