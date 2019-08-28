Updated: Lania fire partly contained

A large fire which broke out difficult terrain near Lania in the Limassol district has been partly contained. fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus News Agency.
He said that 10 fire trucks from the Forestry Department and five from the fire services had responded to the fire.
Four helicopters and a fire fighting air craft also battled the fire from the air.
He said that an isolated house close to the fire was protected from the air and by fire fighters on the ground.
Kettis said the fire has burned 2.5 hectares of dry grass and while vegetation.
Fire fighters remain on the ground to extinguish the fire altogether and to secure a perimeter to prevent a flare up.
