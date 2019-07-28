Menu
Fire fighters battle Arediou warehouse fire overnight (photos)

July 28, 2019 at 10:24am
The fire services had to bring in off duty officers to battle a  fire that broke out overnight at a warehouse in Arediou near the Ergates industrial zone in the Nicosia district.

The fire services said they responded to the fire at 2.40 am at the warehouse, located next to a reception hall.

The 50 by 40 metre warehouse was used to store toys, drinks, clothing, carpets, lighters and gas cylinders in one section and car spare parts in the second.

The fire services sent six fire trucks with crews and 14 fire fighters while the Game Service also sent a unit with a crew of two. The fire was contained at 6.35 am.

“The timely intervention of the fire services managed to avert the fire from spreading to the reception hall next to the warehouse,” they said.

Crews remain on site to prevent any flare ups. The cause of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with the police once the building is deemed safe to enter.

 

 

 

