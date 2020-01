A laundry and dry cleaning business on Paphos’ Eleftherios Venizelos street sustained serious damage after a fire late on Saturday night.

The Cyprus News Agency said the fire service responded to a fire which broke out around 11 pm on Saturday night and were able to contain it before it spread to neighbouring buildings.

The owner told police the alarm had gone off and when she went she saw the premises were on fire.

Police and the the fire service are investigating the cause of the fire.