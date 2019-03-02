Menu
Fire breaks out on bus on Limassol-Nicosia highway, no injuries

March 2, 2019 at 9:23am
A fire taking students to Larnaca broke out on a bus on the Limassol-Nicosia highway near the Kophinou exit a little between 6 am on Saturday.

The driver parked the bus  and fire fighters extinguished the fire. There were no injuries to the driver or passengers  but the bus was completely destroyed.

CyBC said the bus was taking Erasmus students to Larnaca and all managed to evacuate the bus safely.

However the slow lane on the Limassol-Nicosia highway heading towards Nicosia near the Kophinou exit closed for an hour. It has since reopened.

