Fire trucks and aircraft from the Forestry Department were able to quickly contain a fire that broke out a little after 2 pm on Wednesday between Ayia Napa and Protaras.

The fire broke out near the buildings of the Ayia Napa sewerage board.

Two fire trucks and two aircraft from the Forestry Department responded to the fire and were able to quickly bring it under control before it could spread.

The fire burnt acacia trees and wild vegetation.