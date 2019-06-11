Menu
Finikoudes to close for cars for six days during Kataklysmos celebrations

June 11, 2019 at 3:41pm

Athinon Avenue (Finikudes) will close for cars after 4 pm for a period of six days, as the space will be used for the Kataklysmos festival (Pentecost feast), the municipality of Larnaca announced on Tuesday.

“The municipality with the cooperation of the Traffic Police department wishes to inform that due to celebrations for Kataklysmos, Athinon Avenue will be closed between June 14 to June 19. The Avenue will close from 4 pm to late in the evening,” the announcement said.

