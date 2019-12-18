Menu
Fine weather with above average temperatures

December 18, 2019 at 9:22am
It will be another fine day today, with temperatures above the seasonal average.

With high pressure continuing to affect the area, Wednesday will be fine with temperatures rising to 22 C inland and on the coast and around 16 C in the mountains.

Tonight will also be fine. Temperatures will drop to 7 C inland, around 9 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels over the next three days, which are above average for the time of year.

