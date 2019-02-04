Fine weather on Monday, rain forecast on Wednesday

Monday will be mainly fine with intervals of cloud as high pressure continues to affect the area. Dust is possible at intervals from Tuesday night.

Temperatures today will be 20 C inland, around 19 C on the south and north coasts, 21 C on the west coast and 12 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland, around 14 C on the east coasts, 12 C on the remaining coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mainly fine becoming cloudy at intervals. Scattered showers are possible late at night. Temperatures will drop slightly but remain above average for the time of year.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and rain is expected in most areas. Snow is possible at night in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will drop to average for the time of the year.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow is possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will be edge up to a little above average for the time of year.