Fine weather forecast over weekend

High pressure is affecting the area and Saturday will be mainly fine, with local cloud at intervals. Temperatures will be 18 C inland and on the coasts and around 8 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 5 C inland, around 8 C on the coast and 1 C in the mountains.
Sunday will be mainly fine with cloud at intervals at night. Temperatures will remain same, at above average for the time of year.
Monday will see cloud at intervals. Tuesday will be mainly fine, becoming cloudy at intervals at night and there may be dust in the atmosphere. Scattered showers are expected at night.
Temperatures will remain at the same levels, which is slightly above average for the time of year.
There is 53 cm of snow in Troodos Square.