Fine weather expected for the weekend, temperatures to drop on Tuesday

Saturday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will be 29 C inland, 26 C on the south and east coasts, 24 C on the north and west coasts and 18 C in the mountains.
On Saturday night temperatures will drop to 13 C inland, 14 C on the south and east coats, 14 C on the north and west coasts and 9 C in the mountains.
Sunday will start off mainly fine. Increased cloud after noon may give way to isolated showers. There will be dust in the atmosphere.
Monday will be mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon may give way to isolated showers. Dust levels are expected to lower by Monday night.
Tuesday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon and during the night is expected to lead to showers and/or storms. Temperatures will drop, especially inland and in the mountains, to lower than the average for the time of year.