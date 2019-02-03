Menu
Local

Fine weather continues, showers forecast on Wednesday

February 3, 2019 at 8:59am
Edited by

Sunday will be mainly fine as high pressure continues to affect the area.

Light dust is possible in the atmosphere from Tuesday evening, the met office said.

Today will be mainly fine.  Temperatures will be 19 C inland and on the coasts and 11 C in the mountains.

Tonight there will be increased cloud and temperatures will fall to 3 C inland, 6 C on the coast and  -1 C in the higher mountains.

Monday will see intervals of cloud and temperatures will remain the same except for the west where a small increase is expected, remaining above average for the time of year.

Tuesday will be mainly fine becoming cloudy at intervals at night. Temperatures will edge down except for the west coast where it will remain the same.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and scattered showers are forecast with the possibility also of isolated thunderstorms. Snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountains, mainly in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop slightly to close to average for the time of year.

At the time of issue of the met office bulletin on Sunday morning, there was 51 cm of snow at Troodos Square.

 

