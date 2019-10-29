Fine start, showers and thunderstorms forecast from midday on

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

Tuesday will see fine weather alternating with clouds that are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains, inland and in the southeast from midday on.

Temperatures will rise to 26 C inland and the south and east coasts, around 25 C on the remaining coasts and around 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight will become mainly fine with increased local cloud close to the coast. Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland, around 16 C on the coast and around 8 C in the mountains.

On Wednesday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals with clouds that may lead to scattered showers at midday and in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will see a similar pattern of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud that may lead to local showers and thunderstorms at midday and in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge up on Wednesday remaining at the same levels which at least inland and in the mountains will be a little above average for the time of year.