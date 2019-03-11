Fine and warm on Monday, rain forecast for Wednesday

Monday will be mainly fine as high pressure continues to affect the area while a low pressure system is expected on Wednesday bringing rain.

Today will be mainly fine with temperatures at 22 C inland, 21 C on the coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight will start of fine but clouds will gather later and there may be localised fog and low cloud.

Temperatures will fall to 8 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and 5 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will see intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of increased cloud. Temperatures will edge down to around average for the time of year.

Wednesday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers in most areas and isolated thunderstorms. There will be a noticeable improvement at night.

Thursday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will edge down on Wednesday remaining at the same levels on Thursday which is close to average for the time of year.

At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 34 cm of snow on Troodos square.