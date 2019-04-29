Menu
Local

Fine and warm on Monday, dust in the atmosphere

April 29, 2019 at 8:17am
Edited by

Weak high pressure is affecting the area and dust will be observed in the atmosphere, the met office said in its early morning weather bulletin.

Monday will be mainly fine, with increased cloud at intervals in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be 30 C inland, 27 C on the east coast, around 25 C on remaining coasts and 22 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 15 C inland and the west and north coasts, around 16 C on the east coast and 12 C in the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals.

On Thursday increased cloud may lead to local showers while isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels over the next three days, remaining above average for the time of year.

 

You May Also Like

Local
April 29, 2019

CRS report notes reunification proving elusive four months into 2019

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
April 29, 2019

Updated: Mitsero murders: search for murder victims enters 16th day

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
April 29, 2019

Mitsero murders: The divers braving the toxic lake to find the victims (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou