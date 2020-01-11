Fine and sunny today; police anticipating crowds in Troodos

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and Saturday will be fine with slightly above average temperatures, but there is ice on the roads to Troodos which are open only to four wheel drive cars or those equipped with snow chains.

Police said they anticipate large crowds to make the best of the sun to enjoy the snow, currently at 88 cm in Troodos Square and have urged drivers to be careful and patient.

Weather forecast

Saturday will be mainly fine while locally there will increased local cloud at intervals, mainly at noon and in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to around 18 C inland and on the west coast, around 19 C on the remaining coasts and around 7 C in the mountains. Frost is expected in the mountains and hilly areas.

Tonight will be mainly fine while locally there will be increased cloud. Temperatures will fall to 5 C inland, around 8 C on the coasts and around 0 C in the mountains. Frost is expected in the mountains and hilly areas

On Sunday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud while local, mainly light showers and at intervals mainly light snow in the higher Troodos peaks is forecast. On Monday and Tuesday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud.

Temperatures will remain at about the same levels over the three day period, which are a little above the seasonal average.

Roads

There is ice on the Karvounas-Kakopetria-Troodos road, near Platania, and police are warning drivers to be particularly careful because it is slippery and dangerous.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly, to keep a safe distance and follow the instructions of police officers in the area to manage traffic and assist the public.

Police said that all roads to Troodos are currently open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains.

The situation on the roads in the mountains is constantly changing because of the wintry conditions and the public is urged to stay updated from the police App or the police website, police added.

.