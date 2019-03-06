FinMin has huge responsibility for co-op collapse, investigating committee finds

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades has major responsibility for the collapse of the co-op bank, according to the findings report of an investigating committee published on Wednesday.

“The finance minister’s responsibility for the collapse of the co-op bank is huge,” the report said.

“The minister’s responsibilities are similar to those of a company’s major shareholder, which goes bankrupt due to mismanagement by them. He was the state’s representative and he participated in shaping the co-op’s strategy”.

“The Minister had or should have had total responsibility, over the bank. It is not a coincidence that two of the senior executives were his close friends,” the report said.

He also had the main say over choosing the supervisory committee’s members and had the right to fire them if he deemed them incapable to perform their duties.

“This is exactly where the majority shareholder, the owner of the co-op bank failed. He did not select the most able people.” The able people in the bank either had to deal with mediocre executives who had the owner’s favour or were dismissed, the report said.

The bank had mainly failed in good governance, which led in failure to reduce non-performing exposures (NPEs) and reduction of operational costs.

Georgiades was charged with overseeing whether the co-op acted in accordance with the government’s commitments towards the European Central Bank.

“The finance minister’s wrong and unfortunate handling” prompted a reaction by the European supervisors and increased the loss of confidence towards Cyprus, the report found.

Find the full report in Greek here.

According to the president of the investigating committee Giorgos Aresti, the report underlines criminal and political responsibilities for the period investigated (1985-2013).

The Law Office of the Republic has formed a special committee to study the report.