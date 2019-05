The final results of the European elections will be given by the Chief Returning Officer at midnight on May 26th.

According to the Head of the Election Service Dimitris Demetriou, the results will be given simultaneously with all the Member States of the European Union, midnight on May 26th.

As he said, there will not be a continuous flow of results after the closure of the ballots.

The declaration of the elected MEPs will be held at Filoxenia Conference Center.

(Cyprus News Agency)