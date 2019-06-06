Fête de la musique : Music Festival

Join us at the French-Cypriot school in Lefkosia to celebrate music in Cyprus!
Venue:
Ecole Franco-Chypriote de Nicosie
Kavafi street 20,
2121 Aglanzia
Lefkosia, Cyprus
Entrance: Free
This music festival is first of all free and professional, as well as amateur bands will be featured.
The list includes Periplanomenoi, Avant Tout, When We Were Young, noFreno, 2shot, the music school Music Jam etc.
The benefits of the event will be given to “Hope for Children”.
Friday, June 21, 2019, 20:00 – 23:55
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : AGLANTZIA