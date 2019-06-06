Menu
Fête de la musique : Music Festival

Edited by

Join us at the French-Cypriot school in Lefkosia to celebrate music in Cyprus!

Venue:
Ecole Franco-Chypriote de Nicosie
Kavafi street 20,
2121 Aglanzia
Lefkosia, Cyprus

Entrance: Free

This music festival is first of all free and professional, as well as amateur bands will be featured.

The list includes Periplanomenoi, Avant Tout, When We Were Young, noFreno, 2shot, the music school Music Jam etc.

The benefits of the event will be given to “Hope for Children”.
Friday, June 21, 2019, 20:00 – 23:55

Region : LEFKOSIA

City : AGLANTZIA

