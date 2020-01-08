Menu
Festive Viennese concert in Paphos

The New Year’s concert in Vienna is traditionally the European quintessential musical event of the New Year. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra honours the spirit of the Viennese festive tradition with works that convey the magic and joy of this Holiday Season.

At the same time, the CySO and maestro Bachmann, will also be tuning into the vibes of Cyprus, performing alongside the energetic and elegant Viennese dances, two very special works by Cypriot composers. Open your hearts and let the wonderful music sweep you away!

C. Millöcker: Cyprienne (Polka schnell)
Apollon Kalamenios (CyYSO member): Echolalia [World premiere] Fr. Schubert: Die Zauberharfe, D 644: Overture
J. Strauss: Die Fledermaus: Overture
Ali Hoca: Kϋçϋk Kıbrıs Sϋiti (Little Cyprus Suites)
J. Lanner: “Die Osmanen“ Waltz, op. 146
New Year’s Galop, op. 61b
L. Anderson: Sleigh ride
J. Strauss Jr.: “The Blue Danube” Waltz, op. 314

Conductor: Jens Georg Bachmann

When

Thursday, January 16 at 8:30pm

Where

Markideio Theatre
27 Andrea Geroudi
Paphos

Cost
€12, €7 (18-26 yrs, pensioners), €5 (under 18)

Contacts
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 26932571

