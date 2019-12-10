Festive Season at Cyprus Casinos “C2”

Cyprus Casinos (C2) has decked up the holiday season to welcome guests for the special Christmas festivities and New Year’s celebration.

A large crowd gathered at C2 Limassol and C2 Nicosia last week for the lighting of the most sparkling Christmas trees on the island. The trees were decorated with more than 700 Swarovski ornaments, kindly sponsored by Vassos Eliades Accessories Ltd. The visitors also enjoyed a live music show, Christmas treats from the Columbia Bistro, and received a variety of special C2 gifts to commemorate the occasion.

Cyprus Casinos will continue the festivities throughout the holiday season until early January. At C2 Nicosia, the complimentary buffet will continue every day during the holidays from 6 pm – 9 pm with a festive theme. At C2 Limassol, the Festive Feast Wednesday Buffet will be available for members on December 11 and 18, while on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, special tray service with finger food will be available for all visitors.

On selected dates, visitors of C2 Limassol, C2 Nicosia and C2 Ayia Napa will be able to enjoy special sponsored welcome drinks and cocktails. As part of the Festive Season celebration, from December 20 to 12 January 12 C2 Nicosia will operate 24/7.

It should be noted that in accordance with Cyprus rules and regulations, entrance to Cyprus Casinos (C2) is limited to people over 21 years old.