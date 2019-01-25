February Dog Walk

Hoping you can join us on Sunday February 3rd for our monthly dog walk – dogs love to see you and will enjoy taking you for a nice long walk!!

As always, registration starts at 10:30 am and the walk should start at 11:00.

It’s € 5 – for adults and children up to 12 years go free.

Coffees and cool drinks together with lots of delicious home made sweets and savouries…….t shirts and other goodies for sale,and you get to walk the doggies – how can you resist….look forward to seeing you all there!

3rd of February, 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

For more information please contact:

Debbie 99 478 807

Stella 99 692 019