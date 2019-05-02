Father who abducted children remanded in custody, police looking for accomplice

A 42 year old Jordanian man was remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday for the abduction of his three children without their mother’s consent as police seek another man who was looking after them at the time.

The children are safe and have returned to Limassol.

The man, a 30 year old Jordanian, had told police that three children — aged 12, six and four — were in his care on the coastal promenade in Limassol when they were abducted late on Tuesday afternoon by their father. The parents are separated.

Police launched an operation to find them, alerting the ports and airports and informing Hope for Children and the Bicommunal Contact Committee.

It was through that committee that they were tracked down in the occupied north on Wednesday and handed over to the authorities of the Republic of Cyprus.

Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades told the Cyprus News Agency that police have issued an arrest warrant for the 30 year old on suspicion that he acted as an accomplice.

Soteriades said that he had given false testimony telling police that they were at the park when they were taken whereas in fact it was he who had driven the children to the car park in Polemdhia to hand them over to the father.

The father’s abandoned car was found at the car park.

Police are also looking for a Syrian man suspected of helping the 42 year old father cross the Green Line to the occupied north.

Read more