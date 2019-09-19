Father reports wife left with their baby son

A man has reported to police that his wife had left their home with their 10 month old son and that her telephone was switched off.

Police visited the home and found that the woman’s and baby’s clothes were gone.

Efforts to contact family members were unsuccessful but the husband managed to contact his mother in law in Germany who told him she was at the airport waiting for her daughter and the baby.

After investigating, police found the woman had taken a flight from Larnaca Airport to Munich on Wednesday.

Interpol has been alerted and a European arrest warrant will be sought.