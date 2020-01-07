Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander – Press TV

Menu
January 7, 2020 at 12:05pm
A number of people were killed in Iran on Tuesday in a stampede during the funeral for a top military commander who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week, Iran’s official English-language news channel Press TV reported on Twitter.

The report did not give a precise death toll from the stampede, which occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman where commander Qassem Soleimani’s funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people on to the streets.

Iran state television said 35 people had been killed.

